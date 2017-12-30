Lamm (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Lamm returned to practice as a full participant Friday, but has yet to be officially cleared of the concussion protocol. The 25-year-old is aiming to see game action for the first time since sustaining the concussion against the 49ers in Week 14.

