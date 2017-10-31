Texans' Kendall Lamm: Rejoins Texans
Lamm was resigned by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lamm was waived by the Texans on Saturday after the team decided to activate Duane Brown for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. Brown is now staying in Seattle after Monday's trade, opening a spot for Lamm on the active roster once again.
