Lamm (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Lamm sustained the concussion in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and did not progress through the concussion protocol this week. The 25-year-old may have been slated to return to a reserve role regardless, with Julie'n Davenport (shoulder) shedding his injury designation.

