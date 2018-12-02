Texans' Kendall Lamm: Suffers concussion
Lamm suffered a concussion during Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Lamm will now need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field, putting his status for Week 14 in doubt. When the Texans resume practicing Wednesday, the extent of Lamm's participation will warrant monitoring.
