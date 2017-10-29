Texans' Kendall Langford: Inactive for Sunday
Langford (back) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Langford is still looking for his first game action with the Texans after signing earlier in October. He brings added depth to a battered defensive line, and Sunday would've been a good opportunity to log considerable snaps since Joel Heath (knee) is also inactive Sunday.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...