Texans' Kendall Langford: Questionable for Week8
Langford has a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Langford was signed by the Texans earlier this month and could see a larger role Sunday, if he is able to play, since starting defensive end Joel Heath (knee) has been ruled out. Carlos Watkins would likely be pressed into a heavy workload if Langford can't play against the Seahawks.
