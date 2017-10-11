Play

Langford is expected to sign with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Langford was let go by the Saints a week ago but it doesn't seem like he'll be out of a job for long. The Texans need to bolster their defensive line with J.J. Watt (lower leg) expected to undergo season-ending surgery. Langford will likely serve in a reserve role until he gets more acclimated to the playbook.

