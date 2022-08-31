site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Kendall Sheffield: Reverts to IR
Sheffield (undisclosed) reverted to the Texans' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Sheffield was waived/injured by the Texans on Tuesday but went unclaimed on waivers. He'll be forced to miss the entire 2022 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with Houston.
