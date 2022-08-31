site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Kendall Sheffield: Shifted to IR
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
9:47 pm ET
Sheffield (undisclosed) was placed on the Texans' injured reserve Tuesday.
Sheffield signed with Houston in May after recording four tackles over nine games with Atlanta in 2022. The 26-year-old cornerback will now have to miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign while on the team's IR, unless he can secure an injury settlement.
