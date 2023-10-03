Green (knee) is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his right knee, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Green suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers and it has now been determined to be a significant injury. The offensive lineman is expected to undergo surgery to repair his knee according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Green drew the start versus Pittsburgh in Week 4 because starting left guard Josh Jones (hand) was unavailable. If Jones can't go in Week 5 against Atlanta, Nick Broeker will likely replace him on the starting o-line.