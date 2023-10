Green (knee) underwent successful, season-ending surgery to repair his right meniscus Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Green was placed on IR on Wednesday, and it looks like he will remain on the reserve list for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. He should be 100 percent in time for the start of offseason workouts, but heading into Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, either Josh Jones (hand) or Nick Broeker will likely have to start at left guard.