Green (knee) said Tuesday he's fully recovered after undergoing right meniscus surgery last October, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Green said "I'm in the best shape I've been in in my whole life, so I'm ready to go." With training camp approaching, he figures to compete for the starting gig at left guard with 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green, who missed the entire 2023 campaign while on injured reserve.