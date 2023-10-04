Green (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Green is dealing with a torn meniscus injury and was expected to be out indefinitely, so his move to IR doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. That doesn't make it any easier for the Texans, who continue to deal with an abundance of injuries along their offensive line. Green will now miss at least the next four games, although a lengthier absence is likely.
