The Texans acquired Green from the Steelers in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Green started 15 games at center during his rookie campaign but was replaced by Mason Cole the following year. The 2021 third-round pick served as a backup guard last season and failed to see a single rep all year. With the addition of Green, Houston continues to fortify their strong offensive line ahead of the coming season.