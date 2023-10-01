Green (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Green was starting in place of Josh Jones (hand) before leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury. With the 24-year-old now out, Jimmy Morrissey will take over at left guard.
