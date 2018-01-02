Texans' Kennan Gilchrist: Signs with Houston

Gilchrist signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gilchrist is a former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State who spent time in the 2017 preseason with the Cowboys' organization before being signed to the Texans' practice squad in September. At 6-1, 203, he's smaller than your typical NFL linebacker but is extremely athletic for the position.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories