Texans' Kennan Gilchrist: Signs with Houston
Gilchrist signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gilchrist is a former undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State who spent time in the 2017 preseason with the Cowboys' organization before being signed to the Texans' practice squad in September. At 6-1, 203, he's smaller than your typical NFL linebacker but is extremely athletic for the position.
