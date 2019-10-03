Texans' Kenny Stills: Ankle less serious
Stills, who left Week 4's loss to the Panthers with a hamstring injury, is also dealing with ankle injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Of the two injuries, the hamstring is the more serious problem and will be the one that's closely watched leading up to Sunday's home game against the Falcons. Head coach Bill O'Brien has not ruled out Stills for Week 5.
