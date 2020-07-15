Stills was arrested Tuesday at a protest in Louisville, Lucas Aulbach of the Louisville Courier Journal reports.
Stills is facing a felony charge for intimidating a participant in the legal process, along with misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. The Texans have said they're aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
