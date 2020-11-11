Stills was not targeted on 15 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-25 win against Jacksonville.
Despite Will Fuller having been shopped prior to the Nov. 3 trade deadline, Houston ultimately did not move any assets away from its deep wide receiver corps. This development certainly does not bode well for Stills' fantasy value going forward, as the 28-year-old has gone untargeted over two of his past three appearances. Stills enjoyed a brief stretch Week 3 and 4 if which he racked up five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, but otherwise he has had just one outing above 16 receiving yards all season.