Stills dealt with muscle cramps that briefly sidelined during Saturday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers in Week 16, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stills became a big factor in the game when Will Fuller (groin) was forced to leave. With Keke Coutee inactive, Stills' return from injury was needed. He finished with five catches on nine targets for a team-high 57 yards.