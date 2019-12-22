Texans' Kenny Stills: Briefly leaves win
Stills dealt with muscle cramps that briefly sidelined during Saturday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers in Week 16, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stills became a big factor in the game when Will Fuller (groin) was forced to leave. With Keke Coutee inactive, Stills' return from injury was needed. He finished with five catches on nine targets for a team-high 57 yards.
More News
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Targeted nine times in win•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Pair of touchdowns in win•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Larger workload, two targets•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: In line for larger workload•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Hits paydirt on SNF•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Marginalized in Fuller's return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...