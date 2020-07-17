Felony charges against Stills, who was arrested Tuesday at a protest in Louisville, have been dropped, ESPN.com reports.

Stills, one of 87 protesters who gathered at the Louisville home of Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday, was subsequently charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process. On Friday, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell relayed in a statement that "in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge" for each of the protesters.