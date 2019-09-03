Texans head coach Bill O'Brien views Stills (leg) as a versatile wide receiver, capable of operating outside and inside, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Stills was part of the package deal with the Dolphins that landed left tackle Laremy Tunsil. "He can run all the routes on the outside," O'Brien said. "I think he can play on the inside. I think he's a versatile wide receiver that can do a lot of different things. He's got good hands, is a really good route runner, very smooth route runner, so he has a combination of speed and route running ability that, I think you guys know in being around me for a while, that I really like having on the team." The most immediate thought is that Stills could fill in for, or replace, Keke Coutee (ankle) who is working toward being ready for Week 1. Stills is listed as a backup to Will Fuller on Houston's depth chart with Coutee the third starter at wideout, but that could change. Stills suffered a minor leg injury last week, so his status needs to be cleared up before Sunday. One would assume the Texans did their due diligence with respect to Stills' leg injury.