Coach Bill O'Brien hinted Tuesday that Stills could be in store for a more sizable role on offense in the Texans' future games, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic. "There's more to come," O'Brien said, regarding his plans for the wideout.

After coming over in a trade from the Dolphins at the end of the preseason, Stills only had about a week to familiarize himself with the Texans' playbook. Stills was nonetheless able to see the field for 28 of the Texans' 67 offensive snaps (41.8 percent) in his team debut Monday against the Saints, finishing the night with three receptions on three targets for 37 yards and a score. Keke Coutee's ongoing recovery from an ankle injury already presents a potential avenue for Stills to garner more use in three-receiver sets, but even once Coutee is back to full strength, Stills could leapfrog him on the depth chart outright. Stills has mostly worked as a deep threat on the outside during his NFL career, but he proved during his college days at Oklahoma that he's capable of handling the slot duties that Coutee primarily filled for Houston in 2018.