Texans' Kenny Stills: Could see role expand Week 2
Coach Bill O'Brien hinted Tuesday that Stills could be in store for a more sizable role on offense in the Texans' future games, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic. "There's more to come," O'Brien said, regarding his plans for the wideout.
After coming over in a trade from the Dolphins at the end of the preseason, Stills only had about a week to familiarize himself with the Texans' playbook. Stills was nonetheless able to see the field for 28 of the Texans' 67 offensive snaps (41.8 percent) in his team debut Monday against the Saints, finishing the night with three receptions on three targets for 37 yards and a score. Keke Coutee's ongoing recovery from an ankle injury already presents a potential avenue for Stills to garner more use in three-receiver sets, but even once Coutee is back to full strength, it's possible Stills leapfrogs him on the depth chart outright. Stills has mostly worked as a deep threat on the outside during his NFL career, but he proved during his college days at Oklahoma that he's capable of handling the slot duties that Coutee primarily filled for Houston in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...