Texans' Kenny Stills: Dealing with knee issue
Stills (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Stills' status will be revisited again Thursday, when the Texans return to the field for a traditional practice. If Stills is healthy enough to play Sunday against the Titans, his profile in the team's passing attack could expand while Will Fuller (groin) is likely sidelined for at least one game, at a minimum.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 17 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...