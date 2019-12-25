Play

Stills (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Stills' status will be revisited again Thursday, when the Texans return to the field for a traditional practice. If Stills is healthy enough to play Sunday against the Titans, his profile in the team's passing attack could expand while Will Fuller (groin) is likely sidelined for at least one game, at a minimum.

