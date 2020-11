Stills (quadriceps) hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions after getting the results of Sunday's MRI back, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stills got more promising news than fellow injured receiver Randall Cobb (toe), who is expected to miss Thursday's game. Keke Coutee should be the preliminary beneficiary of Cobb's absence in the slot, while Stills will likely continue to play a part-time role as the No. 4 wide receiver if he's able to dress in Detroit.