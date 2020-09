Stills (illness) is expected to be available Sunday against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stills was added to the Texans' Week 3 injury report after being limited in Friday's practice. With Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb also in Houston's wide receiver mix, steady volume remains an issue for Stills, but he's capable of stepping into a larger role if any of the team's other key options are forced to miss any time.