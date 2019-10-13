Stills (hamstring) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans are treating Stills as a game-time decision, so an official decision on his status won't come until 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. Assuming Schefter's report comes to pass and Stills is inactive, Keke Coutee would step in as the Texans' clear No. 3 wideout.

