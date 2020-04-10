Stills is part of a receiving corps that also includes Brandin Cooks, Will Fuller (sports hernia) and Randall Cobb, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The DeAndre Hopkins trade temporarily freed up about 10 targets per game, but the Texans were quick to sign Cobb and later traded for Cooks. While the absence of a clear No. 1 receiver might hint at a degree of opportunity, Stills now faces tough competition for snaps, assuming all four receivers are still on the roster come Week 1. Stills and Fuller both are in contract seasons, while Cooks and Fuller have medical records that hint at the importance of having depth behind them.