Texans' Kenny Stills: Flashes with 54-yard TD in playoffs
Stills caught three of six targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round loss to the Chiefs.
Stills came down with a 54-yard TD catch on Houston's opening drive, and finished Sunday's contest with his third-best receiving output of the entire 2019 campaign. The former Saint and Dolphin pitched in a promising debut showing during his first year with the Texans, finishing tied for third on the team in both receiving yards (561) and TD catches (four) during the regular season despite sitting out three games with a combination of hamstring, ankle and knee injuries. Both he and Will Fuller enter the final year of their current deals in 2020, and each carries potential for a breakout fantasy campaign while operating within the high-flying Texans passing attack.
