Stills (hamstring/ankle) is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Stills has been able to practice in a limited fashion, but that was also the case in Week 5, after which the wideout was made inactive for the team's win over the Falcons last Sunday. If Stills is held out once again this weekend, Keke Coutee would continue to see an expanded role behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.