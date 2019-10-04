Stills (ankle/hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

If Stills ends up limited or ruled out this weekend, Keke Coutee would be a candidate to see added looks out of the slot, in tandem with the team's top wideout duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Stills logged 11 snaps in Week 's 16-10 loss to the Panthers prior to being forced out of the game with a non-contact hamstring injury. Prior to his exit, he caught both of his targets for 24 yards.