Stills (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills after logging a full practice Thursday.

While Stills has been cleared to play after being inactive in Week 17, James Palmer of NFL Network indicates that Will Fuller (groin) looks like a long-shot to suit up this weekend. If he's out Saturday, Stills would be in line to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins and thus in line to see his share of targets from QB Deshaun Watson in Houston's postseason opener.

