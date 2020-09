Stills caught three of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 3.

Stills played a season-low eight snaps but had a season-high four targets in the loss. It's hard to see how Stills can raise his profile with three proven NFL commodities ahead of him on the depth chart. A Will Fuller injury -- not unheard of -- or disappointing production out of Brandin Cooks could benefit Stills, but until then, he won't be much of a fantasy prospect in any given week.