Texans' Kenny Stills: Hits paydirt on SNF
Stills had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over New England.
The Patriots did not want to give up the deep ball to Deshaun Watson and this talented Houston receiver corps, which may explain why Will Fuller (one reception for eight yards) was a non-factor while Stills was able to find room to operate. The 27-year-old took a huge hit in value when the former returned from injury last week, but this performance should keep the team's slot man relevant in deeper formats. That said, Stills may draw a poor hand against Denver next week if he is forced to take on slot extraordinaire Chris Harris Jr. when the Broncos run nickel packages.
