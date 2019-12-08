Stills is expected to receive an expanded snap count due to the expected absence of Will Fuller (hamstring) on Sunday against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

When Fuller sat out Weeks 8, 9 and 11 after initially suffering a hamstring injury, Stills earned at least 86 percent of the offensive snaps in each contest. However, his impact on the box score was modest, at best, as he totaled 11 catches (on 16 targets) for 101 yards and no touchdowns. More than likely, Deshaun Watson will focus most of his attention on top wideout DeAndre Hopkins, but Stills and Keke Coutee (to a lesser extent) should be presented with an opportunity to produce.