Stills (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

As is Will Fuller (groin). Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins (illness) is not among the team's inactives, but per ESPN.com, he isn't expected to play much, if at all Sunday, a scenario that would leave DeAndre Carter, Keke Coutee and Steven Mitchell to handle handle the bulk of the Texans' Week 17 wideout duties.

