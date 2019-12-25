Play

Stills (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

We'll revisit Stills' status Thursday when the Texans return to the practice field, but the wideout's profile in the team's offense could increase in the coming weeks, with Will Fuller dealing with a groin injury that seems likely to sideline him this coming weekend, at a minimum.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends