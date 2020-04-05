The Texans will rely on Stills more this coming season after the team traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stills moves up to second on the depth chart, while Will Fuller becomes the team's No. 1 wideout. Trading Hopkins leaves a huge void in the passing game, one which head coach Bill O'Brien hopes to be filled by Stills and Fuller. Hopkins accounted for 29.3 percent of Houston's catches in 2019, the third highest share by any player in the NFL last season. The only player with a larger target share than Hopkins (28.8 percent) was New Orleans' Michael Thomas (33 percent). When factoring in Fuller's injury history -- he averages 5.5 games missed per season -- Stills could eventually move up higher than second on the depth chart.