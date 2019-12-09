Texans' Kenny Stills: Larger workload, two targets
Stills caught two of two targets for eight yards while playing 77 snaps (96 percent) in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Denver.
Stills figured to get a larger workload with Will Fuller (hamstring) inactive, but a concurrent increase in targets did not occur. This, despite Houston throwing a season-high 50 times. DeAndre Hopkins (13 targets) and Keke Coutee (eight) were the main wideouts to benefit from Fuller's absence.
More News
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: In line for larger workload•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Hits paydirt on SNF•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Marginalized in Fuller's return•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Makes four grabs in loss•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Plays through injuries in win•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Underwhelms in win over Raiders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...