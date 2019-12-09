Stills caught two of two targets for eight yards while playing 77 snaps (96 percent) in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Denver.

Stills figured to get a larger workload with Will Fuller (hamstring) inactive, but a concurrent increase in targets did not occur. This, despite Houston throwing a season-high 50 times. DeAndre Hopkins (13 targets) and Keke Coutee (eight) were the main wideouts to benefit from Fuller's absence.