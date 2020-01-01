Play

Stills (knee) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

Unless Stills practices fully Thursday, he figures to approach Saturday's playoff opener against the Bills listed as questionable, but we suspect that he'll return to action this weekend after sitting out the Texans' regular-season finale, along with several other key players.

