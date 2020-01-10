Play

Stills (knee) was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice.

Stills practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, as the Texans prepare for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Chiefs. He played nearly all of last week's win over Buffalo, when starter Will Fuller V (groin) was inactive. His playing time Sunday largely depends on Fuller's status, which is uncertain after two limited practices this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories