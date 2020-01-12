Texans' Kenny Stills: Listed as active Sunday
Stills (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.
As is fellow wideout Will Fuller (groin) and while it's unclear how heavy of a workload he'll be handed following a two-game absence, Fuller's presence figures to impact Stills, who was on the field for all but one offensive snap in last weekend's wild-card win over the Bills. In any case, even with Fuller available, Stills can still do some damage in three-wideout sets, especially if the Chiefs defense elects to key on top option DeAndre Hopkins.
More News
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: On track for divisional-round game•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Limited Thursday•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Solid effort in OT win•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Stepping up as No. 2 WR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...