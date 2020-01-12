Play

Stills (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.

As is fellow wideout Will Fuller (groin) and while it's unclear how heavy of a workload he'll be handed following a two-game absence, Fuller's presence figures to impact Stills, who was on the field for all but one offensive snap in last weekend's wild-card win over the Bills. In any case, even with Fuller available, Stills can still do some damage in three-wideout sets, especially if the Chiefs defense elects to key on top option DeAndre Hopkins.

