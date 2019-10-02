Texans' Kenny Stills: Listed as limited Wednesday
Stills (hamstring/ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stills, who was unable to finish Week 4's loss to the Panthers, is one of just two Texans listed as limited (in his case) or absent (in the case of Greg Mancz) due to an injury on the team's Wednesday injury report, which suggests that the wideout's status for Sunday's game is not clear at this stage.
