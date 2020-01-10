Stills (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs after being limited at practice this week.

Stills was on the field for all but one of the Texans' 69 snaps on offense in last weekend's wild-card win over the Bills, and with no reported setbacks since then, we'll operate under the assumption that his practice limitations were maintenance-related, and the wideout will be good to go against Kansas City. Whether his snap share remains as high, however, hinges in part on the status of fellow wideout Will Fuller (groin), who is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff.