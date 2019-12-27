Stills (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 ET game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stills was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but assuming he's listed as active Sunday, how much work me might see is hard to peg, considering that the Texans' playoff seeding would be locked in if the Chiefs defeat the Chargers during the first wave of Week 17 NFL kickoffs.