Stills (ankle/hamstring) was present for practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Bill O'Brien noted Wednesday that Stills was day-to-day and has a chance to play Sunday against the Falcons. That's a possible outcome supported by the wideout's continued ability to practice, though we suspect that he'll still end up listed as questionable on the Texans' final Week 5 injury report.

