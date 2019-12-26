Texans' Kenny Stills: Logs limited practice Thursday
Stills (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.
We'll circle back on Stills' status Friday to see if he's listed as questionable or minus an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans. Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, if the Chiefs, who kick off at 1:00 ET, beat the Chargers on Sunday, the result of the Texans' regular-season finale (which starts at 4:25 ET) wouldn't affect the team's playoff seeding. That's a context that will be worth monitoring as it pertains to any of Houston's banged up players, like Stills.
