Texans' Kenny Stills: Makes four grabs in loss
Stills secured four of seven targets for 27 yards in the Texans' 41-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Stills filled in for Will Fuller (hamstring) as the No. 2 receiver once again, but his numbers were pedestrian against a suffocating Ravens defense. The veteran speedster has no more than 52 receiving yards in any of the three games subsequent to his 105-yard effort in Week 7, and he therefore remains a highly speculative play in all formats if Fuller is unable to return to action with the quick Week 12 turnaround Thursday night versus the Colts.
