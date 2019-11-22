Stills caught one of two targets for six yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts in Week 12.

After racking up 21 targets and playing 94 percent of the snaps with WIll Fuller sidelined by a hamstring injury over the previous four games, Stills experienced a significant drop in both categories in Fuller's return. The two targets were his fewest since Week 4. As long as Fuller is healthy, Stills will be a distant third in the pecking order. It could be worse, though. He's ahead of Keke Coutee, who was healthy scratch Thursday.